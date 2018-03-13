How 26 Men Seen Attacking Women In Mangaluru Pub Got Away: 10 Points

Mangalore Pub Attack: Pramod Muthalik and Sri Ram Sene are notorious for their medieval-style diktats.

Bengaluru: Young women ran as they were chased by a mob, slapped, kicked and dragged by their hair. As the terrified women tried to dodge the blows, some stumbled and fell and others were pushed to the ground. Visuals of this hooliganism at a pub in Mangaluru disgusted the nation and led to calls for toughest punishment. But nine years on, all 25 accused, and their controversial chief Pramod Muthalik, have been freed by a court in Bengaluru that said on Monday that there wasn't enough evidence of their crime at the pub, ironically named Amnesia - The Lounge.