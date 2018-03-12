Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik Acquitted In 2009 Mangalore Pub Attack Case In the assault that was caught on camera, women at a Mangalore pub were dragged by their hair, slapped and manhandled by Pramod Muthalik's Sri Ram Sene activists, who accused them of "loose morals"

"It is the victory of truth," said Muthalik, who was present in court.



In the assault that was caught on camera, women at a pub were dragged by their hair, slapped and manhandled by Sri Ram Sene activists, who accused them of "loose morals."



Muthalik and his outfit are notorious for their medieval-style diktats against what they believe is "cultural invasion."



In 2014, months ahead of the national election, Muthalik was recruited by the BJP and then disowned within five hours. Its embarrassed leadership at the centre expressed surprise at the decision of the party's unit in Karnataka.



In 2010, a year after the attack, Muthalik called the attack a "big mistake", one that blighted his outfit and got it a rogue tag.



"People are still wary about SRS and refuse to give space for its office or any other activities. Beating the girls in the pub was wrong and uncalled for. It shouldn't have happened," he had said.



