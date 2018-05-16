Prakash Javadekar Trashes H D Kumaraswamy's Rs 100-Crore Charge As "Imaginary" The union minister also accused the Congress and JD(S) of having come together by "unholy means."

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prakash Javadekar said BJP was not in the practice of horsetrading (File photo) Bengaluru: Union minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday rubbished JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's charge that the BJP was offering Rs 100 crore to wean away his party lawmakers in its bid to form a government in Karnataka, saying it is "imaginary".



"Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore figures are imaginary. The BJP is not doing anything. This is the kind of politics the JD(S) and Congress play," he told reporters.



The union minister also accused the Congress and JD(S) of having come together by "unholy means."



Mr Javadekar, who is in the state as the BJP makes an aggressive bid to come to the power after the poll results threw up a hung assembly, said his party was not in the practice of horsetrading and exuded confidence it will form the next government.



"We are not in the habit of horsetrading of any kind and therefore we are going by the rule book, and we are forming the government.



"That is our confidence.We have already met the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) and submitted our plea and we are very sure to form government, a very stable government," he added.



Asked about reports that the Congress was mulling approaching the Supreme Court if the Governor does not invite JD(S)-Congress combine to form the next government, Mr Javadekar said it is the democratic right of any party to move the courts.



"If somebody is approaching court or anything... It is within the parameters of a democracy," he said.



Earlier in the day, Mr Kumaraswamy claimed that the BJP was trying to "bribe" its way to power through "horsetrading" after falling short of majority.



"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference.







Union minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday rubbished JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's charge that the BJP was offering Rs 100 crore to wean away his party lawmakers in its bid to form a government in Karnataka, saying it is "imaginary"."Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore figures are imaginary. The BJP is not doing anything. This is the kind of politics the JD(S) and Congress play," he told reporters.The union minister also accused the Congress and JD(S) of having come together by "unholy means."Mr Javadekar, who is in the state as the BJP makes an aggressive bid to come to the power after the poll results threw up a hung assembly, said his party was not in the practice of horsetrading and exuded confidence it will form the next government."We are not in the habit of horsetrading of any kind and therefore we are going by the rule book, and we are forming the government."That is our confidence.We have already met the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) and submitted our plea and we are very sure to form government, a very stable government," he added.Asked about reports that the Congress was mulling approaching the Supreme Court if the Governor does not invite JD(S)-Congress combine to form the next government, Mr Javadekar said it is the democratic right of any party to move the courts."If somebody is approaching court or anything... It is within the parameters of a democracy," he said. Earlier in the day, Mr Kumaraswamy claimed that the BJP was trying to "bribe" its way to power through "horsetrading" after falling short of majority."Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference. For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter