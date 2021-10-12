Power Plants Allowed To Blend Imported, Local Coal To Meet Power Demand

India has faced several large-scale power outages due to low coal inventories. (Representational)

To meet increased power demand, India today allowed power producers to expedite imports of coal, allowing up to 10 percent of imported coal to be blended with the domestic grade, in a move that could push up already high global prices.

Asia's third-largest economy is facing large-scale outages as several power plants have low coal inventories amid a sharp spike in global energy prices. So far power plants that use local coal import little.

The note said supply from state-run Coal India Ltd is not commensurate with the surge in electricity consumption, leading to a change in government policy on coal imports.

India's power demand has been rising with the revival of the economy after the lifting of COVID 19-induced restrictions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)