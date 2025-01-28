"Postpone Ayodhya Visit For 15-20 Days": Ram Temple Trust Amid Huge Rush

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday made an appeal to the devotees of Lord Ram, living in areas nearby Ayodhya to postpone their visit by 15-20 days, to give those from faraway places 'priority' in Lord's darshan, in the wake of unprecedented rush on the auspicious period.

With the onset of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj from January 26, the holy cities of Ayodhya as well as Varanasi are also witnessing a strong surge of devotees, making it difficult for state administration to effectively manage the situation. Mauni Amavasya snan, slated for January 29 is slated to receive another mammoth stream of pilgrims.

The Ram Temple Trust on Tuesday took to X to shed light on the 'pressing situation' due to the huge influx of devotees and urged those in nearby locations to defer their visit to the Ayodhya Dham.

Champat Rai, the Trust chairman wrote, "There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees in Ayodhya ji in the last three days. Looking at the population and size of Ayodhya Dham, it can be said that it is very difficult for such a large number of devotees to have darshan of Ramlala in a day and that is why the devotees are facing problems."

He added that to prevent any untoward incident, it's necessary to make appropriate changes in the systems.

"It is our request that the devotees from nearby areas should come to Ayodhya for darshan after 15-20 days so that the devotees coming from far away places can easily have darshan of the Lord. This will provide convenience to everyone," Champat Rai said, appealing to the devotees.

He further urged the 'nearby' devotees to plan a visit after Basant Panchami (February 2) as the weather will also be more pleasant.

Notably, the main bath of Mauni Amavasya is in Kumbh on 29th January in Prayagraj. It is estimated that about 10 crore devotees will take bath in Prayagraj on 29th January. It is expected that devotees will head to Ayodhya after a holy dip in Prayagraj, via train and road.

