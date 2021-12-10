'Post A DJ': Punjab Police Order For Chief Minister's Events, Then U-Turn

Police have been directed to 'post a DJ' where two organisations are protesting their demands (File)

Play hymns and religious songs on loudspeakers is the Punjab police's new diktat to its officers to ensure the voice of protesters at functions attended by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi don't reach him.

The state police have come under massive criticism over its directive to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners and senior superintendents of police in the state "regarding security arrangements during chief minister's visit".

Senior police officers have been directed to 'post a DJ' in areas "where two different organisations are protesting their demands".

"If Gurbani Shabad/religious songs are played, then their voices should not be heard," the letter, shared multiple times on social media, reads.

AAP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema called the order "utterly shameful" and wrote: How afraid you are Charanjit Channi? Trying to silence voice of protesting unions by such tactics shows your fear from them. You are not ready to face them & hear them. All you do is drama of being a sympathizer of all those who are fighting for their rights. Utterly Shameful."

How afraid you are @CHARANJITCHANNI ? Trying to silence voice of protesting unions by such tactics shows your fear from them. You are not ready to face them & hear them. All you do is drama of being a sympathizer of all those who are fighting for their rights. Utterly Shameful. pic.twitter.com/VUrJvz2tbz — Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) December 9, 2021

Senior Congress leader and former member of the Lok Sabha posted the official letter on his Twitter account, calling it a "sacrilegious and a mockery of democracy".

It couldn't be true ! Sacrilegious and a mockery of democracy. pic.twitter.com/f6Z24XZsFJ — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) December 9, 2021

The letter caused much outrage on social media, prompting authorities to withdraw it citing "clerical mistake".

"It is informed that when the Punjab Chief Minister is hearing pleas of the general public, the sound of loudspeakers be lowered so that he does not face any inconvenience in hearing out the public," the revised letter from the Inspector General of Police read.