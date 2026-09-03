Popular Hyderabad Eatery Hotel Shadab Loses License Over Hygiene Violations

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the FSSAI license of Hotel Shadab, a popular eatery near Charminar, and taken action against several other eateries in Hyderabad during a special food safety enforcement drive.

The drive was conducted by nine joint teams of Food Safety Officers and police personnel, who inspected 19 cafes and snack centers across the city's Core Urban Region to check compliance with food safety and sanitation norms.

At Hotel Shadab in Madina near Charminar, which is famous among foodies for its Hyderabadi biryani, rich Mughlai-Persian cuisine, and traditional breakfast items, inspectors found severe food safety violations, prompting authorities to order an immediate halt to operations.

Officials also reported unhygienic food preparation areas, open garbage bins, waste littering, and staff members working without the required headgear.

According to inspectors, poor handling practices involving meat and other perishable items were observed. Evidence of cockroaches and houseflies was also found in food preparation areas.

They said the management failed to produce mandatory health records of food handlers, FoSTaC training certificates, and pest control logs.

As part of the drive, Asiatic Cafe in Panjagutta and Dreamz Cafeteria in Bagh Lingampally were ordered to shut down for operating without valid FSSAI licenses or registrations.

Officials destroyed perishable items found exposed to dust and flies and seized 15 samples, including tea powder, ginger-garlic paste and biscuits for laboratory testing over suspected adulteration.

Show-cause notices were issued to Golden Cafe, Mirosa Cafe, Asiatic Cafe, Dreamz Cafeteria, and Hotel Shadab, while improvement notices were served to 12 establishments, including Nimrah Cafe & Bakery, Blue Sea, Cafe Persia, Bahar Biryani Cafe, and Diamond Point Hotel, directing them to address defeciencies before re-inspections.