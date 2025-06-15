Pool, Bathtub Found Inside Religious Site During Demolition Drive In Gujarat

A swimming pool, a bathtub and huge, spacious rooms - these were among the constructions that were found inside an illegally-built religious site, that was demolished along with a series of other similar structures in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Saturday.

According to sources, the luxurious facilities were found at a place of worship in Bachu Nagar Extension, which has come under the scanner of civic authorities over the construction of at least 294 houses, including four religious sites, illegally.

The occupants of these houses had raised these structures around 20-25 years ago and have since been residing here, the sources said. Some of these houses were built at a significant environmental cost, as it blocked the flow of Rangmati river flowing in the area.

"Due to this, rainwater often accumulated in residential areas. The municipality began the demolition work today. After years, all the houses are now being demolished," a source said.

Twelve JCBs, three Hitachi machines and 13 tractors are being used for this purpose. Around 100 people are engaged in the demolition process, the source added.

Another source said four religious places were illegally built at the spot. "They covered over 11,000 square feet. The police were shocked to find luxurious facilities inside a shrine.

The price of the land where the demolition took place, under police surveillance, on Friday is approximately Rs 200 crore, the source said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Premsukh Delu, 300 illegal structures were razed on Saturday.

"There was illegal encroachment near the Rangmati River. Due to this illegal encroachment, flood-like conditions arise in Jamnagar during the rainy season... An area of ​​​​about eight lakh square feet has been cleared. Several criminals had built their houses and farmhouses there. All of them have now been removed," he said.