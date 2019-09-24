Ponung Doming Is Army's First Woman Lieutenant Colonel From Arunachal

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also shared a photo of Lt. Colonel Ponung Doming on social media.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming on becoming the first woman from the state to be made a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. The Chief Minister also shared a photo of Lt. Colonel Doming on social media.

"A proud moment for all of us ... Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy," Mr Khandu tweeted.

A proud moment for all of us...



Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy.



Hearty congratulations and best wishes! @adgpipic.twitter.com/O33LbNWTsL — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 23, 2019

Women in the armed forces are only recruited in the officer's rank. The army has 3.80 per cent of women officers, the government told parliament last year. The navy has six per cent of women officers while the air force has 13.09 per cent of women officers, the Centre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Last month, Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami became the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit. She took charge of a Chetak helipcopter unit at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on August 26.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.