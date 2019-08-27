Shaliza Dhami Is First Woman Air Force Officer To Become Flight Commander

Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami is also the first woman officer to get officer permanent commission.

Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami on Tuesday became the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit, news agency ANI reported. Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit.

Wing Commander Dhami has been serving for 15 years now and became the first woman flying instructor of the Air Force. She is also the first woman officer to get permanent commission.

She took charge of a Chetak helipcopter unit at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Chetak is a single engine turbo shaft, light utility helicopter with capacity of 6 passengers and has maximum speed of 220 km/hour.

"The helicopter is suitable for commuting, cargo / material transport, casualty evacuation, Search & Rescue (SAR), Aerial Survey & MAybePatrolling, Emergency Medical Services, Off-shore operations and Under slung operations," according to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL website.

