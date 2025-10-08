Telangana Minister's "Regret" Note After Buffalo Remark Against Colleague

Telangana's Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has expressed regret over the row over his remarks on cabinet colleague, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

This comes after Prabhakar's remarks on Kumar, captured by a live microphone during a public event, sparked a row.

In a statement released late yesterday, the minister said Kumar is "like a brother" to him. "Our friendship in the Congress party spans 30 years and goes beyond politics. The bond and mutual respect between us have always been strong. No one can separate us," he said.

"I have not made any personal comments against him. As a person who rose from the grassroots and as a leader belonging to the Backward Classes, I would never have such an opinion about anyone."

"However, with political malice, some people distorted my comments and campaigned contrary to the truth. I am deeply saddened to learn that, because of these misunderstandings, the feelings of a person like an elder brother, Adluri Laxman Kumar, have been hurt," Prabhakar said.

"I regret if Adluri Laxman Kumar's feelings have been hurt. We both will work together to strengthen the principles of the Congress party, achieve social justice under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, and strive for the welfare of the people," he added.

The controversy started during a press meet in Jubilee Hills on November 11. Prabhakar was waiting for Kumar to arrive and was annoyed by the delay. While speaking to a fellow minister, he remarked about punctuality and referred to Kumar as "buffalo" (Dhunnapothu in Telugu). The comment was captured by live microphones set up for the media broadcast.

Kumar, who hails from the Scheduled Caste Madiga community, released an emotional video statement, expressing deep anguish over his cabinet colleague's remark. He saw the remark as a casteist insult that shamed not just him but his community and demanded a public apology. Kumar warned that if Prabhakar did not apologise, he would take the matter to the Congress high command, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The public spat between the senior ministers, both influential leaders from Karimnagar district and key figures in the Congress government, caused significant turmoil just ahead of the crucial local body polls and the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the state Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud intervened and spoke to both ministers, urging them to maintain restraint and coordination. The latest statement from Prabhakar follows the intervention, aimed at putting an end to the controversy.