Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-3 Lifted in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Friday revoked curbs imposed under GRAP 3 following improvement in air quality, officials said.

"The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 380 on Thursday, has significantly improved and recorded 236 at 4 pm on Friday, exhibiting a trend. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-3 of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR," an official said.

"All actions under Stages 1 and 2 of extant GRAP to remain in force in NCR," the official added.

