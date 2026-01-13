Poll Consultant Searched By Cops, Ajit Pawar Says "Don't Spread Rumours"

Nationalist Congress Party's Naresh Arora and his election consultancy firm 'DesignBoxed' were searched today, posted party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on social media platform X today. The cops were there to gather information, he said, and all cooperation has been extended to them. Nothing objectionable was found, he also said.

"The Nationalist Congress Party wishes to make it clear that in this entire matter, the party stands firmly behind Mr. Naresh Arora and his organization 'DesignBoxed'," he added urging people not to spread "confusion, rumors, or unnecessary narratives".

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षासाठी कार्यरत असलेले श्री. नरेश अरोड़ा व त्यांची संस्था 'डिझाइनबॉक्स्ड' यांच्या पुणे कार्यालयात आज क्राईम ब्रँचचे काही अधिकारी माहिती घेण्याच्या उद्देशाने उपस्थित झाले होते.



संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांनी केलेल्या प्रक्रियेदरम्यान आवश्यक ती माहिती देण्यात आली असून... — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 13, 2026

It is not yet clear what the search pertained to.

Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar, in a statement, said the Crime Branch team did not intend to conduct any major action or raid.

"Based on the preliminary information we received, only an investigation and verification of documents was conducted. No seizures were made, nor was anyone detained," he said. The police clarified that this was a routine procedure and it is incorrect to view it as a "major action".

In a post, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said, "Certain reports around Mr. Naresh Arora and @DesignBoxed are being unnecessarily sensationalised. The facts are clear - authorities sought routine information, full cooperation was extended, and nothing objectionable was found. The NCP stands firmly with @nishuarora and his organisation. We respect the rule of law and urge everyone to rely on facts, not speculation or manufactured narratives".

The search comes amid the tussle between the NCP and ally BJP on the matter of Nawab Malik. While the BJP demanded that the corruption accused leader be dropped from all party positions, Ajit Pawar has flatly refused, saying nothing has been proved against him.

The NCP is now contesting the civic elections solo and Ajit Pawar has said that there is no question of any post-poll alliance with the BJP in the civic body.

The operation against 'DesignBoxed' comes on the heels of searches at the Bengal offices of I-PAC, the political consultancy agency started by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor - and its chief Pratik Jain. The searches, conducted by the Enforcement Directorate last week, have sparked a huge row and the matter has reached the courts.

The ED has alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and officials of her government have stopped them from carrying out searches and seized material linked to the investigation into an alleged coal smuggling scam.