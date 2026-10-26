Poll Body Suspends 6 Officials For Agra Legislative Council Election Lapses

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued orders for placing six officials, including four policemen, under suspension for alleged lapses at a few polling stations of Agra Division Teachers' Constituency on October 23, an official said.

The suspensions were ordered on the basis of an inquiry report filed by the Divisional Commissioner, Agra-cum-Returning Officer for Agra Division Teachers' Constituency, said a statement.

The six delinquent officials would face charge sheets and another 21 polling officials shall face disciplinary proceedings, the ECI said in a letter issued to the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh.

The ECI action coincided with re-poll on Monday at polling stations number 20, 21 and 26 of Agra Division Teachers' Constituency for the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

While ordering action against the delinquent officials, the ECI said, "With utmost concern, the Commission has observed that the officers entrusted with supervisory responsibilities failed to ensure effective supervision and maintain proper control within and in the vicinity of the polling stations. Such dereliction of duty on the part of officers holding supervisory positions is viewed seriously and cannot be condoned."

From polling station number 21 at Kshetra Panchayat Office, Saiyan, Room No.1, the officials placed under suspension include O.P. Chak, Sector Magistrate and District Khadi and Village Industries Officer, Agra; Inspector Harisharan Singh, Crime Branch, Sector Police Officer and Sub-Inspector Shri Sandeep Kumar, Etmaddaula Police Station, Agra.

The suspended officials from polling station 26 include: Vishal Rathore, Sector Magistrate and Regional Forest Officer, Fatehabad; Inspector Purushottam Pal, Additional Inspector, Fatehabad; and Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi, Ekta Police Station, said the statement.

In its letter to the CEO, the ECI said, "The authority concerned be directed to issue charge-sheets to the above-mentioned delinquent officers and forward the draft charge-sheets to the Commission for vetting within 10 days from the date of issue of this letter, before their formal issuance to the officers concerned."

"In respect of other polling officials (05 nos.- Presiding officer-02 nos., Polling Officer- 03)- and police personnel (16 nos.- Head Constable- 05 nos. and Constable-11 nos.) deployed at Polling Station Nos. 21 and 26, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated," said the ECI.

Polling in 11 MLC constituencies (five graduate and six teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council) was held on Friday. A total of 152 candidates were in the fray in the 11 constituencies.

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