Poll Body Asks Delhi Electoral Chief To Investigate Complaints Filed By AAP

The Election Commission on Thursday asked its Delhi chief electoral officer to probe the Aam Aadmi Party's complaints against BJP leader Parvesh Verma and allegations of additions and deletions in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly seat.

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi led a delegation to the poll authority, the Commission directed the CEO to get the complaint inquired into, ascertain the actual facts, and take "immediate appropriate action" as per the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws.

"Action Taken Report shall also be sent to the Commission," EC told its top official in Delhi.

An AAP delegation met the Commission on Thursday to raise allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct against Verma, the BJP's candidate from the New Delhi seat.

They also raised allegations of additions and deletions in the electoral roll of the Assembly constituency of New Delhi. A copy of the complaint by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against Verma was also submitted to the Commission by the party delegation.

