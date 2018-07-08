Politics Of Hatred Is Irreparably Damaging Social Fabric: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has been attacking the BJP and the RSS over their "politics of hate" and accusing the saffron outfit of indulging in communal polarisation.

All India | | Updated: July 08, 2018 20:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi called the incidents a direct result of politics of communal polarisation. (File)

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the politics of hatred and communal polarisation was irreparably damaging the country's social fabric.

In an apparent attack on the BJP without naming it, he took to Twitter saying that the "brutal lynchings" are a direct consequence of "that kind of politics" and that the lynchings have "sickened our nation".

Mr Gandhi's tweet came after Union minister and BJP leader Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the meat trader mob violence case in Jharkhand when they came out of jail yesterday, drawing flak from the opposition.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP and the RSS over their "politics of hate" and accusing the saffron outfit of indulging in communal polarisation for political gains.

