Politics Of Hatred Is Irreparably Damaging Social Fabric: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi called the incidents a direct result of politics of communal polarisation. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the politics of hatred and communal polarisation was irreparably damaging the country's social fabric.



In an apparent attack on the BJP without naming it, he took to Twitter saying that the "brutal lynchings" are a direct consequence of "that kind of politics" and that the lynchings have "sickened our nation".

The politics of hatred and communal polarisation is irreparably damaging our social fabric.



The brutal lynchings across India that have sickened our nation, are the direct consequence of that kind of politics. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2018

Mr Gandhi's tweet came after Union minister and BJP leader Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the meat trader mob violence case in Jharkhand when they came out of jail yesterday, drawing flak from the opposition.



