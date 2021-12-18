'Political Tourist', Liar: Navjot Sidhu's Sharp Attack On Arvind Kejriwal

Navjot Sidhu targeted Arvind Kejriwal for his promise of Rs 1,000 every month to women (File)

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is a political tourist and a "liar" who surfaces with "fake promises" just ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said today.

Addressing a public meeting, Navjot Sidhu dared Mr Kejriwal for a debate on the issue of employment, claiming he had promised eight lakh jobs in Delhi but gave only 440.

"Come and sit (with me), wherever in Punjab. Even call me to Delhi. Will sit at your home, bring TV channels also. If Sidhu gets defeated, then (I) will leave politics," said Mr Sidhu.

He also targeted Mr Kejriwal for his promise of Rs 1,000 every month to women and asked him whether he was giving this amount to women in the national capital where he heads the AAP government.

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that illegal sand mining worth an estimated Rs 20,000 crore was taking place in Punjab and if the AAP formed a government, it would stop this and the money would be used to fund his party's polls promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women.

Navjot Sidhu maintained that this was not possible.

"He says that Rs 20,000 crore will come from the sand mining sector in Punjab. The last government (Akali-BJP) deposited Rs 40 crore every year. We (Congress government) are depositing Rs 300 crore. How could you (Mr Kejriwal) get Rs 20,000 crore?" he said.

"Show me any state which generates more than Rs 3,000 crore from the sand mining."

"I tell you, Kejriwal! You know nothing about Punjab," he said, adding, "You are a political tourist and a liar who comes here after four and half years with fake promises. Why did you not come in the last four and half years?" he asked.

He accused Arvind Kejriwal of privatising liquor in the national capital. Mr Sidhu said that funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore could be generated from the liquor business in Punjab, Rs 2,000-3000 crore from sand mining and from cable and other sectors.

The Punjab Congress Chief called Mr Kejriwal a "fraud" and said even a garden lizard does not change as many colours as the AAP leader does.

Targeting the AAP leader for his poll time "lollipops", he told people to ask Arvind Kejriwal why there are no women in his cabinet.

The Congress leader also targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Badals for allegedly "looting" the state during their regime.

Batting for his "Punjab model" of governance, Navjot Sidhu promised to give the minimum support price on pulses and oilseeds if his party returns to power.

"If the Centre does not pay MSP, does not give legal guarantee to it, the Punjab government will give MSP on daal (pulses) and oilseeds. I promise it," he said.