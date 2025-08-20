Political Row Over Attack On Rekha Gupta, BJP Suspects Conspiracy By Rivals

A political row has erupted with the BJP suspecting a political conspiracy behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at a residence this morning. Ms Gupta was taken to the hospital after the attack and is being examined by a team of doctors, said a senior party leader. The attacker was caught immediately.

Delhi minister and Ms Gupta's cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that her rivals cannot tolerate the Chief Minister's work on the ground, indicating that the attack was due to political reasons. A probe is on to find out who is behind the attacker, said the senior BJP leader.

Ms Gupta's predecessor and senior AAP leader, Atishi, has condemned the attack and said violence holds no place in a democracy.

"The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," she said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has also condemned the incident, but with a jibe at the administration.

"The Chief Minister leads the entire Delhi. I feel that such incidents cannot be condemned enough, but they also expose the reality of women's safety. If the Chief Minister of Delhi is not safe, then how can a common man or a common woman remain safe?" he asked.

The attack on the Chief Minister has raised serious security concerns. The police have formed an internal probe committee to investigate the incident, sources said, adding that Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh will supervise the probe.

The attacker is said to be a man in his 40s from Gujarat's Rajkot. Sources said that Delhi cops have contacted their Gujarat counterparts and are verifying the accused's identity.