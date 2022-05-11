Political Row In Odisha Over Archaeological Survey Report On Corridor Project

BJP said the excavation may have destroyed archaeological remains of site. (Representational))

After the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) informed the Orissa High Court that they have not accorded any valid permission to the state government to undertake the Heritage Corridor project close to the 12th Century Jagannath Temple in Puri, opposition BJP and Congress came down heavily on the Biju Janata Dal, accusing it of being involved in "illegal" activities.

The ASI in an affidavit on Monday informed the High Court that during the joint inspection followed by onsite discussions with Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) and Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials, it was found that the ongoing construction work of the Srimandir Parikrama (corridor) Project has no valid permission/NOC issued by the competent authorities.

The ASI also expressed concern that there was every possibility that the agency (OBCC) during the excavation/ soil removal might have destroyed the archaeological remains of the heritage site.

BJP's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who first raised the issue in Parliament, in a series of tweets said: "The joint inspection note filed by ASI, as part of its affidavit, in Orissa High Court, is worth reading. Very meticulously prepared. It says all; the wrongdoings of State Govt are crystal clear." She also tagged the joint inspection report in the tweet.

Ms Sarangi said so much public money is being spent on creating infrastructure which could be easily be created beyond 100 meters.

She said: "If the structures are declared illegal tomorrow, who will be responsible for wastage of hundreds of crore of rupees which is the hard earned money of Odisha?" "After filing of ASI's affidavit before the Hon'ble High Court, I am convinced that Lord Jagannath is trying to save Himself and His temple from an elected state government which is hell bent upon brazenly defying the law," she said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit out at the state's BJD government and directly blamed Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and accused him of "misleading" Parliament through his statement that only four toilets were being constructed near the Puri temple.

"The ASI affidavit says that the state government carried out construction works without approval from competent authority. Isn't this illegal? Who is answerable?" Mr Patra tweeted adding, "ASI mentioned about frequent changes in DPR. Why was DPR revised so many times?".

"Most important of all, it's mentioned that excavation may have destroyed archaeological remains of heritage site. Govt should answer who is responsible for this," Mr Patra said.

Targeting senior BJD leader and Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, the BJP leader said: "In Lok Sabha, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said that only 4 toilets are being constructed in restricted zone of Jagannath temple. Pinaki Mishra should apologise for this blatant lie."

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra claimed that the ASI's affidavit shows that the construction being carried out under the project is "illegal". "The ASI is also to be blamed for not inspecting the construction. But why did it not seek a stay order? Why did it not file a case against the Odisha government if the work is illegal," Mr Mohapatra asked.

BJP leader and Puri MLA Jayant Sarangi sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to save the temple. "Whatever has been damaged cannot be brought back to its original form. The government must ensure there's no further damage to the structures. Locals, mutt mahants, servitors, no one is happy. Courts cannot resolve this, the PM should intervene and save the temple," the local lawmaker said.

The opposition Congress also attacked the BJD government over the issue. "The ASI said it has not given any approval for construction. The High Court should have issued stay orders after the ASI submitted its report. The House Committee formed to inspect the site is yet to visit the spot. I'll write to the Speaker in this regard," Congress MLA from Odisha Narasingha Mishra said.

Rejecting opposition allegation of "illegality" in the project, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra claimed that there was no illegality. "Work is underway with NMA's NOC. We have never said about ASI's approval. Whatever is happening is within the purview of the law. Receptions counter to come up in the regulated area, with permission. And where is it written that DPR cannot be revised?" Mishra asked.

Referring to Sambit Patra's allegation, Mr Mishra said: "Neither he nor me can decide how much area should be dug. Digging activities are carried out per per the suggestion of the civil engineers. If anyone has any issue, he or she may go to High Court or Supreme Court."

