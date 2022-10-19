Rivals Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar To Hold Dinner Meet Tonight: Report

Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar to hold dinner meeting tonight, say reports. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will have a dinner meeting in Mumbai tonight, BJP sources told Press Trust of India.

Interestingly, the dinner meeting comes on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls.

"Fadnavis, Pawar and Shelar (who heads Mumbai BJP unit) are meeting over dinner at Garware club in south Mumbai. The dinner meeting could be about the new body selection for the Mumbai Cricket Association," sources told news agency PTI.

Elections for the five posts of office bearers, 9 councillors of the top council, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20.

Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are also contesting the election and filed their nominations from the panel formed by Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar.

Mr Narvekar is the secretary of the Thackeray-led faction while Mr Awhad is one of the most trusted aides of Sharad Pawar in his party.



