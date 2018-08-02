Political Furore In Rajasthan's Alwar After 40 Kg Beef Found At A House

Police have arrested Shakeel, the accused person in the case (Representational)

More than 40 kg of beef and skin of 221 cows have been found at a house in Rajasthan's Alwar, where two men died at the hands of a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling over a span of 15 months. Cow slaughter is illegal in Rajasthan and the police had raised the house of the butcher in Govindgarh town following a tip-off. The police said the meat was being smuggled into border towns of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Veterinary officials have confirmed that the meat found was beef.

"There were 221 skins of cows, 82 of buffalos and 45 of goats and 51 remains of cows were also recovered," said Dr Jitendra Singh, the veterinary officer in the case. Although the carcasses appear old, it was difficult to pin-point when the animals were slaughtered, he added.

The accused, Shakeel, has been arrested and charged under the Bovine Act, which prohibits the slaughter of cows. Three women who were found packing the meat have been taken way for questioning.

The police are hunting for Shakeel's brother, who assisted him with the business.

The seizure has created a political furore in Alwar, where a 28-year-old man from Haryana died after being attacked by a mob who suspected him of smuggling cows. The police said the man had purchased the cows and was taking them home along with his friend Aslam when they were attacked.

Last year, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, was killed after a similar attack. He was transporting two cows that he had purchased from a cattle fair.