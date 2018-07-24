Alwar Mob Victim Died Of 'Shock', Had Multiple Fractures: Autopsy Report

Rakbar Khan was thrashed by a mob in Rajashtan's Alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling

Rakbar Khan, the man who died after being attacked by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday, died of shock and injuries from a "blunt weapon or object", a post-mortem report has said.

Rakbar Khan and his friend Aslam were attacked late on Friday night by villagers who thought they were smuggling cows. He was beaten with sticks and stones while is friend managed to escape.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital by the police three hours after the attack. He was declared dead on arrival.

According to the autopsy report, Rakbar died of shock as a result of his injuries.

"There were injuries on the body ... internal bleeding lead to the death," said Rajeev Gupta, one of the doctors who performed the autopsy.

A CCTV clip shows an empty truck followed by a police jeep, driving probably towards the police station at 3:47 am.

The injuries were caused by a blunt weapon or object, said the report.

There were seven-eight fractures on his body.

Rakbar's brother has said that he was beaten so severely that even his neck was broken.

The delay by the police in taking him to hospital is being investigated.

Action has been taken against three policemen. Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Singh was suspended and two constables have been shifted to Police Lines.

Amid countrywide outrage over mob killings, the Centre said a group of ministers led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh would study the recommendations of a high-level panel to discuss ways to stop the attacks and then submit a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.