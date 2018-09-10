Alwar Victim's Father Requests Top Court To Move Trial Out Of Rajasthan

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of the victim's father in the Alwar lynching case. Rakbar Khan's father and key witness in the case has moved the Supreme Court for shifting the trial outside Rajasthan.

In his petition, Rakbar's father has requested that a court monitored special investigative team must look into the case. The father has also accused a BJP lawmaker from Alwar of influencing the investigations.

On Friday, the police charged the three men arrested in connection with Rakbar Khan's killing, with murder but said the 28-year-old's death was not a case of mob lynching. The police have filed a 25-page chargesheet that says four men were responsible for the attack on Rakbar Khan on July 20. One of the four accused is yet to be arrested. The three others were arrested from the spot.

The police said that an investigation is pending against two more men including Naval Kishore, a 'cow vigilante' who informed the police about the incident.

Rakbar Khan, a resident of Haryana, and his friend Aslam were transporting two cows to Kolgaon through a forest area when they were attacked by 'cow vigilantes' who thought they were taking the animals for slaughter. While Aslam managed survive as he hid in the fields, when the police brought Rakbar to hospital, after a long delay, he was already dead.