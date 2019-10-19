Police Visit Thane Flat With Jailed NCP Leader, Find Rs 50 Lakh

The police escort team took Ramesh Kadam to the flat and found Rs 50 lakh cash (Representational)

A police team escorting arrested NCP leader Ramesh Kadam to Thane Central Jail after a medical check-up stopped at a flat on the latter's insistence on Friday evening and stumbled upon Rs 50 lakh cash, an official said.

Kadam, NCP MLA from Mohol in Solapur, was arrested in August, 2015 for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 150 crore in state-run Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (ASDC) when he was its chairman.

Kadam is seeking re-election from Mohol in the October 21 Assembly polls as an Independent candidate.

"Kadam was taken to JJ Hospital from Thane Central Jail after he complained of uneasiness. However, the doctors there gave him a clean bill of health. On his way back, Kadam wanted to visit a flat on Ghodbunder Road to meet a friend," a Thane police official said.

The police escort team took Kadam to the flat and found Rs 50 lakh cash, he added.

"The antecedents of the cash as well as why the escort party took a detour on Kadam's insistence are being probed. Poll officials and senior police personnel have reached the flat," he said.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.