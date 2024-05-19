Rs 50 Lakh Seized Near Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar A Day Before Polls: Cops

Bihar Police is on high alert amid the Lok Sabha election (Representational)

Bihar's East Champaran Police said that they have seized Indian and Nepalese currencies to the tune of Rs 50 lakh near the Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul on Sunday.

"We have detained two persons. They were travelling in a four-wheeler. We have seized Indian and Nepalese currencies to the tune of Rs 50 lakh. Counting machines were also seized from them," East Champaran SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

He said that both the accused were arrested during a naka checking in the area. "As per the preliminary investigation, it seems to be Hawala money," the SP said.

Bihar Police is on high alert amid the Lok Sabha election and is continuously carrying out vehicle checking.

The polling for East Champaran, West Champaran and Valmikinagar Lok Sabha constituencies will take place in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25.



