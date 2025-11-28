Want Rs 50 Lakh In 15 Years? Here's The SIP Amount You Need

With terms like Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), mutual funds, and goal-based investing gaining popularity through advertisements, social media, and everyday conversations, personal finance has become a growing area of interest. However, before investing, it's essential to understand the basics, starting with SIPs. A SIP allows individuals to invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual funds, encouraging disciplined investing and long-term wealth creation.

For instance, if your financial goal is to accumulate Rs 50 lakh in 15 years, it becomes easier to plan by breaking it down: how much to invest each month and what returns to expect. The monthly SIP amount needed depends on the average annual return, which is why choosing the right asset mix is just as important as the investment amount.

For long-term goals, equity mutual funds offer the strongest growth, often outperforming fixed deposits. Investing via SIPs spreads risk across market cycles and enables compounding. To manage volatility, a small portion in high-quality debt funds adds stability, equity builds wealth, while debt helps you stay on track through market ups and downs.

How Much You Need to Save Each Month

To reach a goal of Rs 50 lakh in 15 years, your monthly SIP depends on expected returns. At 9% annual return, invest Rs 13,213 monthly. For 10%, save Rs 12,063; for 11%, Rs 10,996; and for 12%, Rs 10,008. You actually invest Rs 18-24 lakh over 15 years, the rest is generated through compounding, highlighting the power of returns.

"Disciplined SIPs of Rs 10,000 can grow into Rs 50 lakh in 15 years," said Sanket Mishra, Financial Advisor (SEBI ARN Holder). "The key is a well-balanced portfolio, with flexi-cap funds as the core, small/mid-caps for growth, and gold as a hedge."

After calculating the required SIP, automate it and let compounding do the work. Review your portfolio annually and increase contributions as your income grows. If the target SIP feels high initially, start smaller and opt for a step-up SIP to gradually raise your investment. This helps maintain discipline and stay invested through market ups and downs.

Reaching Rs 50 lakh in 15 years doesn't require timing the market or chasing complex products. It's about fixing a monthly SIP, building an equity-focused portfolio with some debt for stability, and investing consistently. With time and discipline, compounding will do the heavy lifting.