Police Station In Punjab's Border District Attacked With "Rocket Launcher"

A police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran was attacked with a rocket launcher-type weapon early this morning, the police said.

The Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway came under attack around 1 am, officials said, adding that there was minor damage to the building.

The rocket-launcher-type weapon first hit a pillar and then hit the police station, sources added.

Sarhali is the native place of Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda who is believed to have died in Pakistan.

A member of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, Rinda was involved in various terror cases, including the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May this year.

The mastermind of the attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters was arrested on Friday from Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, the BJP stepped up its attack at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming the party for the "worrying" law and order situation in the border state.

"Per media reports, Police Station in Tarn Taran attacked by rocket launcher type weapon! This is 2nd RPG attack on a Police Station (Mohali on May 8) in 7 months. Very worrying & a disturbing development! Law & order situation has been in a free fall since AAP formed Govt in Punjab," Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson of BJP, tweeted.