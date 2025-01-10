Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Police Charges KT Rama Rao For Allegedly Causing Road Obstruction, Public Nuisance

KT Rama Rao, who appeared before the ACB officials on January 9, left for the BRS office, situated near the ACB headquarters, accompanied by party leaders and others.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Police Charges KT Rama Rao For Allegedly Causing Road Obstruction, Public Nuisance
The case was booked following a complaint by the traffic police. (File)
Hyderabad:

The Banjara Hills police here on Friday registered a case against BRS working president K T Rama Rao for allegedly causing road obstruction and public nuisance at the ACB office here after his questioning on January 9 in the Formula-E race case.

The case was booked following a complaint by the traffic police.

KT Rama Rao, who appeared before the ACB officials on January 9, left for the BRS office, situated near the ACB headquarters, accompanied by party leaders and others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
KT Rama Rao, Kt Rama Rao Case, Police Charges Kt Rama Rao
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.