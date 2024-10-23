Police Arrest Man For Entering MP's House With Firearm, Case Filed

Further investigation is underway, say cops.

The Araria Police in Bihar have arrested a 55-year-old man, Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, for allegedly entering the official residence of local Member of Parliament (MP) Pradeep Kumar Singh without authorisation on Tuesday.

Abdul Gaffar, a resident of Bangama Tola village, was arrested after being found in possession of a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the MP's security. Pradeep Kumar Singh, who regularly holds a Janata Darbar at his residence to address public grievances, said: "A person entered my house and attempted to go upstairs while I was conducting the Janata Darbar. My personal guard intervened, checked him, and discovered a pistol and seven live cartridges kept in his waist. The guards immediately detained him and alerted the local police."

Pradeep Kumar Singh also mentioned that he has raised security concerns in the past, citing potential threats to his safety. He emphasised that the incident highlights the ongoing risks he faces, stating, "Today was one of those days where a person illegally entered my house."

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation, and the authorities are reviewing security arrangements to prevent future breaches.

In an official statement, the Araria police confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, who was apprehended after illegally entering the residence of Lok Sabha MP Pradeep Kumar Singh with country-made pistol arms and cartridges.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the newly enacted Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), and further investigation into the matter is ongoing," the statement said.

The arrest occurred on a day when Pradeep Kumar Singh made a controversial statement during the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, led by Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Araria.

Speaking to a large crowd during the event, Pradeep Singh remarked that people must "become Hindu" if they wish to live in Araria, and should then find people of the same caste for marriage. This statement has sparked widespread debate and controversy.

The Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, attended by numerous supporters, has further solidified Pradeep Kumar Singh's image as a hardline Hindu leader in the region.

His remarks have been viewed as provocative, especially given the region's religious and social composition. The timing of the security breach at his residence-adds another layer of concern regarding his safety and political environment.

Authorities are now investigating both the illegal entry and potential motives behind the intrusion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)