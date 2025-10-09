Student Used AI To Create Pornographic Images Of Classmates, Arrested

A 20-year-old student from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Naya Raipur was arrested Wednesday for allegedly creating obscene images of female classmates using AI tools, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Rahim Adnan, a fifth-semester B.Tech student from Bilaspur.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

According to Raipur Police, the investigation revealed that Adnan used advanced AI software to morph photographs of at least 36 female students into objectionable content. Authorities clarified that so far, none of the manipulated images have been found circulating on social media.

The case came to light on October 6, when several female students filed complaints with the IIIT administration, alleging that their private photos had been digitally altered.

Following the complaints, the institute's female staff members conducted a search of the accused's hostel room and confiscated a laptop, mobile phone, and pen drive containing hundreds of photos and videos of female students.

"The internal inquiry confirmed misuse of digital tools to create obscene content. Based on the findings, we filed an FIR and handed over all electronic devices to the police," said Professor Srinivas, Registrar, IIIT Raipur. He added that a three-member women inquiry committee has been formed to oversee the case and ensure no data leaks occur.

Police sources confirmed that forensic examinations of the seized devices will be conducted to determine the extent of the digital manipulation and whether the accused shared the content with others. The accused has also been suspended from the institute, pending further investigation.

"The accused was arrested in Bilaspur and brought to Raipur for interrogation. His laptop and mobile phone are being examined by forensic experts. We are investigating whether he shared the material with anyone else," said Rakhi Police Station in-charge Ashish Rajput.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused had stored over 1,000 images and videos of female students on his devices. Police are now coordinating with cyber experts to verify if any of the content was uploaded online.