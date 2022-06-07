Man Who Took Selfie With Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 7 Others Arrested

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

The man who pretended to be a fan and took a selfie with murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is among eight people arrested for helping the singer's killers, police said today. The suspects have been arrested for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the singer's killers.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who left his house at around 4:30 pm on May 29 along with two persons -- neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by some unidentified persons. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

Divulging the roles of the arrested persons, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anti-Gangster Task Force Parmod Ban on Tuesday said that Sandeep alias Kekda, on the directions of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept a tab on the singer's movements by impersonating himself as his fan. Kekda also clicked selfies with the singer when the latter was leaving his home minutes before his murder, he added.

"Kekda has shared all the inputs like the fact that the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, the number of occupants, vehicle details and that he was travelling in a non-bullet-proof Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad," ADGP Ban said.

He said that Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bahu, who further delivered the car to two persons who are suspected to be the shooters, on the directions of Saraj Mintu, who is a close aide of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan.

The ADGP said that the fifth accused Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi had provided shelter to two associates of Goldy Brar, who came from Haryana in January 2022 and conducted a recce of Sidhu Moose Wala's home and surrounding areas, while Monu Dagar provided two shooters and helped assemble the team of shooters to carry out this murder on the directions of Goldy Brar.

He said that Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb gave the Bolero car to the shooters and also provided a hideout.