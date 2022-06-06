Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: CCTV Of Man Who Took Selfie With Singer Probed

CCTV shows a man taking a selfie with Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29

A CCTV video has emerged that purportedly shows a man taking a selfie with Sidhu Moose Wala on the day the Punjabi singer was shot dead in his SUV. The man, after taking the selfie, dialled the shooters to prep the ambush in Punjab's Mansa city, police sources have said.

The footage shows a group of men standing in front of a black SUV. One of them goes towards the driver side and takes a selfie. The faces aren't visible in the grainy footage. Sidhu Moose Wala had a black Thar SUV.

Two people seen in the footage are considered suspects, police sources have said.

The Punjab Police have identified eight shooters who killed Sidhu Moose Wala. The shooters belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Police teams have been carrying out raids in all three states.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after his security cover was curtailed by the Punjab government.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder on an unverified Facebook post. The gangster's associate, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is serving time in Delhi's Tihar jail in a separate case, is being questioned.