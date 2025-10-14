Advertisement
Fearing Arrest Over Posts Against Revanth Reddy, 2 Women Journalists Go To Supreme Court

Pogadadanda Revathi and Thanvi Yadav were arrested in March for posting and amplifying allegedly abusive content against Revanth Reddy but were later released on bail.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to urgently hear a special leave petition moved by two women journalists from Telangana who fear arrest over posting and amplifying allegedly abusive content against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The two journalists - Pogadadanda Revathi, the Managing Director of Pulse News, and Thanvi Yadav, a reporter for the same channel - went to the Supreme Court against a Telangana High Court order that upheld the Sessions Court order directing them to undergo police custody.

They were arrested on March 12 but were granted bail by the Magistrate Court a few days later. However, after the high court's order on Monday, they fear arrest again.

The counsel seeking an urgent hearing for the two journalists told the top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai that after seven months of bail, they are now fearing arrest and seizure of office because of the high court order directing the journalists to undergo police custody.

They were arrested on a complaint from the chief of the Congress' state social media unit and face serious charges – from publishing obscene material to organised crime and criminal conspiracy, spreading rumours to incite hatred, and provoking a breach of peace.

