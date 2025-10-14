Fearing Arrest Over Posts Against Revanth Reddy, 2 Women Journalists Go To Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to urgently hear a special leave petition moved by two women journalists from Telangana who fear arrest over posting and amplifying allegedly abusive content against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The two journalists - Pogadadanda Revathi, the Managing Director of Pulse News, and Thanvi Yadav, a reporter for the same channel - went to the Supreme Court against a Telangana High Court order that upheld the Sessions Court order directing them to undergo police custody.

They were arrested on March 12 but were granted bail by the Magistrate Court a few days later. However, after the high court's order on Monday, they fear arrest again.

𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀.



Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended two accused persons in Cr. No.527/2025 U/Sec 67 IT Act, Sec 111, 61(2), 353(2), 352 of BNS by name 1) Pogadadanda Revathi… pic.twitter.com/MNWXwVRshD — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 12, 2025

The counsel seeking an urgent hearing for the two journalists told the top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai that after seven months of bail, they are now fearing arrest and seizure of office because of the high court order directing the journalists to undergo police custody.

They were arrested on a complaint from the chief of the Congress' state social media unit and face serious charges – from publishing obscene material to organised crime and criminal conspiracy, spreading rumours to incite hatred, and provoking a breach of peace.