"Congress Created Telangana...": Revanth Reddy Ahead Of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, claiming that the state saw real development and welfare only under Congress rule, while the BRS pushed Telangana into heavy debt and decline.

Addressing a 'Meet the Press' program in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister declared that the "People's Government" has revived Telangana's development spirit and vowed that Congress would continue to rule the state till 2034.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy began by crediting the Congress leadership for Telangana's very existence and progress. He recalled how Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her promise to grant statehood despite immense political challenges, saying, "The Congress party created Telangana, and now it is rebuilding it."

He highlighted the contributions of the Congress era, including the Rs 73,000 crore loan waiver by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and the Jalayagnam irrigation initiative. Projects like Kalwakurthy, Bima, and Mid Manair were listed as key water security achievements under Congress rule.

The Chief Minister stressed that Hyderabad's current global stature as an IT and knowledge hub was a result of Congress policies, noting that nearly 70% of Fortune 500 companies' Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are based in the city.

The Chief Minister then launched a sharp criticism against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for alleged financial mismanagement.

"When KCR took charge, Telangana had a Rs 60,000 crore surplus, but he left behind a debt burden of Rs 8.11 lakh crore," Chief Minister Revanth asserted.

He accused the BRS of wasting Rs 1.85 lakh crore on irrigation, including Rs 1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project, which "failed to irrigate even a single acre". He pointed out that Telangana achieved the number one position in paddy production without the project, terming BRS's grand claims as hollow.

Revanth likened KCR to a “blind-eyed Dhritarashtra” who turned a blind eye to people's suffering. He accused the BRS government of neglecting key sectors like education and health, pointing to the closure of 5,000 schools, the absence of vice-chancellors in universities, and the neglect of Osmania Hospital.

Turning his focus to the BJP, Chief Minister Revanth alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is "acting like a Gujarat Gulam" by failing to champion Telangana's interests. He further accused KTR of colluding with Kishan Reddy to obstruct the state's development.

"The people know who strengthened agriculture and who promoted pub culture," the Chief Minister remarked, also accusing BRS leaders of preferring to "hang out with film stars over helping film workers".

Chief Minister Revanth highlighted his government's commitment to welfare and reform, listing key achievements in a short period including completion of a Rs 21,000 crore farm loan waiver, release of Rs 9,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa in nine days, and the distribution of Rs 7,100 crore for free RTC bus rides.

He credited his government for raising the Rajiv Aarogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh and launching the Rs 3,000-crore Osmania Hospital redevelopment project. He also highlighted that Telangana had become the first state to conduct a BC caste census and implement SC classification.

He said the his government's plans include establishing a Young India Skills University, Police School, and Young India Residential Schools, alongside bringing 20 TMC of Godavari water to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister urged voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency to elect Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the upcoming by-election to "strengthen the hands of the People's Government and accelerate the city's progress".

He also reaffirmed, "The People's Government belongs to the people. Congress created Telangana, and Congress will continue to develop it for the next decade."