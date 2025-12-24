"As Long As I'm Alive, Gates Of Power Closed To KCR": Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in a fiery political showdown in Kodangal today, delivered a blistering rebuttal to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's recent inflammatory "skin them alive" (tolu teesta) comments.

The Chief Minister's response was a mix of sharp language, personal jabs, and a direct challenge to KCR's legacy, signalling an escalation in rivalry between the Congress and BRS.

Responding to KCR's aggressive rhetoric, Revanth Reddy used a heavy dose of sarcasm to dismiss the threat. He mockingly suggested that if KCR is so interested in "skinning," he should visit a local butcher.

"Go to Mastan's mutton shop if you want to skin someone... is this the language of a man with 40 years of political experience?" he questioned.

The Chief Minister ridiculed KCR's long absence from public life, noting that after months of being "imprisoned" in his farmhouse, he has only emerged to make "senseless" threats.

He warned KCR that the people and sarpanches present at the venue will be the ones to "skin" the BRS politically and send him to his village, Chintamadaka.

The rebuttal took a personal turn when Revanth Reddy took on KCR's family, specifically KTR.



Responding to BRS's "Real Estate Broker" allegations against his government, Reddy shot back: "I didn't do 'Dubai Passport Broker' danda (business). I didn't become a minister just by using my father's name."

He also took a swipe at KTR's credibility, mentioning that even KTR's own family members have alleged their phones were tapped. "If you can't answer your own family, how can you challenge me?"

Rather than just trading insults, the Chief Minister challenged KCR to move the fight from public meetings to the Legislative Assembly.

He dared KCR to attend the upcoming assembly sessions to discuss critical issues like Kaleshwaram corruption, Krishna-Godavari water rights, and the Phone Tapping case.

"Instead of hiding and making threats, come to the Assembly. Let's have a meaningful debate on who actually betrayed Telangana's interests," Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy concluded his rebuttal with a definitive political prediction, claiming KCR's time in power is permanently over. He vowed to lead the Congress to a massive victory in 2029, aiming for 87 to 100+ seats.

"As long as I am in politics, the gates of power are closed for KCR. The BRS story is finished," he declared, framing the current government as a "People's Government" versus KCR's "Family Rule."

"They say they will skin us? The people have already 'skinned' the BRS in the recent elections. My workers won't stay silent if you continue this arrogance," Revanth Reddy said.