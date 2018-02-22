PNB Fraud, Rafale "Scam": Rahul Gandhi's Suggestion For PM Modi's Next 'Mann Ki Baat' Rahul Gandhi labelled the PM Modi's "Mann ki Baat" programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi said every Indian wanted PM Modi to speak on the Nirav Modi bank fraud and the Rafale deal New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the PNB bank fraud and the Rafale deal, saying sarcastically that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.



Rahul Gandhi also labelled the Prime Minister's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".



"Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about?





"1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot





"2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam.



"I look forward to your sermon," he said on Twitter.



The Congress chief has targeted the PM Modi over his silence on the multi-crore bank scam involving celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, alleging that he has fled the country after protection from the "powers that be". Mr Gandhi has also been attacking the government on the Rafale aircraft deal.



Last month, in response to the Prime Minister's suggestion for ideas for his January 28 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Mr Gandhi had urged him to tell the country about India's plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the PNB bank fraud and the Rafale deal, saying sarcastically that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.Rahul Gandhi also labelled the Prime Minister's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam"."Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about?"1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot"2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam."I look forward to your sermon," he said on Twitter. The Congress chief has targeted the PM Modi over his silence on the multi-crore bank scam involving celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, alleging that he has fled the country after protection from the "powers that be". Mr Gandhi has also been attacking the government on the Rafale aircraft deal.Last month, in response to the Prime Minister's suggestion for ideas for his January 28 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Mr Gandhi had urged him to tell the country about India's plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.