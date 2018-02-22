PNB Fraud, Rafale 'Scam': Rahul Gandhi's Suggestion For PM Modi's Next 'Mann Ki Baat'

Rahul Gandhi also labelled the Prime Minister's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".
"Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about?
"1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot
"2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam.
"I look forward to your sermon," he said on Twitter.
Last month, in response to the Prime Minister's suggestion for ideas for his January 28 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Mr Gandhi had urged him to tell the country about India's plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.