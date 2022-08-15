PM's Praise For Jawaharlal Nehru Day After BJP's Partition Charge

India's first Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru today featured in the speech of PM Narendra Modi as he recalled the contributions of various leaders and revolutionaries in India's independence struggle.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, PM Modi said that the country salutes those who not only fought for its freedom but also worked for nation-building after Independence such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel among others.

"Today is an opportunity to bow down in front of those who fought the war of independence and also built the country after independence, be it Nehru ji (Jawaharlal Nehru), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyay, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati," he said.

PM Modi's Nehru praise came a day after the BJP, marking the second "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", had released a video tangentially accusing him of bowing to the demands of Muhammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League for the creation of Pakistan.

The BJP's seven-minute video narrated its version of events that led to the partition of India in 1947, using archival footage and dramatised visuals.

जिन लोगों को भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत, सभ्यता, मूल्यों, तीर्थों का कोई ज्ञान नहीं था, उन्होंने मात्र तीन सप्ताह में सदियों से एक साथ रह रहे लोगों के बीच सरहद खींच दी।



उस समय कहाँ थे वे लोग जिन पर इन विभाजनकारी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करने की ज़िम्मेदारी थी?#विभाजन_विभीषिकाpic.twitter.com/t1K6vInZzQ — BJP (@BJP4India) August 14, 2022

On 14 August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the 14 of August annually will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

The two parties yesterday also sparred over an advertisement published by the Karnataka government that omitted the photo of Jawaharlal Nehru, but included Vinayak Savarkar of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Because of Nehru India is divided into India and Pakistan. That is why his photo was omitted in the newspaper," said Karnataka BJP spokesperson Ravi Kumar. While leaders of the Congress alleged this was just a politically motivated move of the state's BJP government and demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai be sacked.