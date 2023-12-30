Watch: PM Modi Greets People During Roadshow In Ayodhya

The crowds cheered and showered flowers as the prime minister's convoy passed by.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya today to inaugurate the city's new airport along with the redeveloped railway station. The prime minister also held a roadshow in the city. Amid heavy security, he waved at the crowds that had gathered along the road. The crowds cheered and showered flowers as the prime minister's convoy passed by.

Next, PM Modi will reach Ayodhya train station, recently renamed to Ayodhya Dham Junction, and inaugurate the new three-story revamped station. He will also flag off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains.

From there, he will travel to the newly-built Maharishi Valmiki Ayodhya Dham International airport. The airport, which will start operations from January 6, has been developed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore and will serve nearly 10 lakh passengers annually. Flights from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will bring in devotees from across India to the grand temple of Lord Ram after its consecration.

The prime minister's visit comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. On Saturday, the trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, said that the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla has been completed and the unanimously selected idol will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony next month.