'Modi Does What He Promises': PM On Why People Trust His 'Guarantees'

PM Modi was speaking at a public rally in Ayodhya

Highlighting his recent state election slogan, "Modi ki Guarantee," Prime Minister Modi asserted that the country trusts his guarantee because he diligently works to fulfill them. During a one-day visit to Ayodhya, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 46 projects worth Rs 15,700 crore.

The events included the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the flagging off of 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

"The strength of Modi's guarantee lies in the fact that Modi does what he promises. Today, the country has faith in Modi's guarantee because he puts in all his efforts to fulfill the guarantees he gives. This city of Ayodhya is also a witness to this," he stated.

Expressing eagerness for the upcoming consecration at the Ram Temple, PM Modi proclaimed himself a devotee of every particle and person in India.

"I am a devotee of every particle and person of India, I too am eagerly awaiting the day of Pran Pratishtha (Consecration) at the upcoming Ram Temple," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both the Deputy CMs of the state welcomed and felicitated the Prime Minister by presenting him with the statue of Bal Ramlala.

"The campaign of Viksit Bharat is getting new energy from Ayodhya. If any country in the world wants to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Our heritage inspires us. Shows us the right path. Present-day India is progressing by seamlessly blending the old and the new. There was a time when Ramlala resided in a tent in Ayodhya. Today, not only has Ram Lalla found a permanent abode, but also four crore impoverished citizens of the country have been provided with homes," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said that while India is beautifying its pilgrimages, India is also immersed in digital technology

"Along with the reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, more than 30 thousand Panchayat Bhawans are also being constructed. The revival of Kedar Dham is accompanied by the establishment of more than 300 medical colleges across the country. Not only is Mahakal Lok being built, but over two lakh tanks for clean drinking water have also been built. On the one hand, we are measuring the distance between the moon and the sun, and on the other, we are bringing back mythological idols to India," PM Modi asserted.

Keeping in mind the desire of everyone to be present for Pran Pratishtha, the Prime Minister also requested everyone to plan their visit to Ayodhya only after the programme of 22nd January as it is important from the point of view of security and arrangements. He asked everyone to plan their visit after 23rd January.

"We waited for 550 years, wait for some more time", he requested.

Preparing the people of Ayodhya for innumerable visitors in the future, the Prime Minister reiterated his emphasis on cleanliness and asked them to make Ayodhya the "cleanest city of the country."

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister urged all pilgrimage sites and temples in the country to launch cleanliness campaigns from January 14 to January 22. He emphasized that Lord Ram belongs to the entire nation and asked that there be no litter around any of our temples or pilgrimage sites when he arrives.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, VK Singh, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, State Government Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. were present.

