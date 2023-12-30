Ayodhya Airport Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi To Hold Road Show, Launch Rs 15,700 Crore Projects

Ayodhya International Airport Inauguration live: It was developed at a cost of over ₹ 1,450 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the temple town of Ayodhya today to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham airport as well as the redeveloped railway station. The prime minister's visit comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

In a four-hour long visit, the Prime Minister will also launch or lay foundation stones for 46 infrastructure projects costing ₹ 15,700 crore. PM Modi will also inaugurate beautified roads, a medical college, the Ayodhya bypass, a solid waste treatment and five parking and commercial facilities. "Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country, including Ayodhya and UP, easier," the prime minister said in a post on X yesterday.

The Ayodhya airport, which will start operations from January 6, has been developed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore and will serve nearly 10 lakh passengers annually. Flights from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will bring in devotees from across India to the grand temple of Lord Ram after its consecration. The ₹ 240 crore redeveloped railway station renamed to the Ayodhya Dham junction will be a three-storey facility with food plazas and waiting rooms.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Dec 30, 2023 08:37 (IST) Ayodhya Airport Inauguration Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath's Message To PM Modi

"Hearty welcome and greetings to respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji at Rammay Shri Ayodhya Dham," the UP chief minister said. राममय श्री अयोध्या धाम में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन... - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2023

Dec 30, 2023 08:12 (IST) Ayodhya Airport Updates: Ayodhya Gears Up For PM's Visit



Watch | Preparations underway in various parts of #Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit today. pic.twitter.com/0unnVC6541 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 30, 2023

Dec 30, 2023 07:53 (IST) Ayodhya Airport Updates: PM Modi's Full Schedule In Ayodhya Today

Here's Prime Minister Modi's itinerary:

Inauguration of Ayodhya Airport The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport, a state-of-the-art facility developed at a cost exceeding ₹ 1,450 crore.

Launch of Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat Trains PM Modi will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains, showcasing a new era in superfast passenger travel.

Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, Ayodhya Dham Junction, at a cost exceeding ₹ 240 crore.

Civic Infrastructure Development: PM Modi will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya, medical colleges, roads, and waste treatment plants.

Conservation and Beautification Projects PM Modi will initiate projects focused on conserving and beautifying historical entrance gates, ghats, and tourist facilities in Ayodhya, which will strengthen the cultural and heritage aspects of Ayodhya.

Dec 30, 2023 07:45 (IST) Ayodhya Airport Live: "Determined To Preserve Its Rich Heritage": PM Modi Ahead Of Ayodhya Visit

"Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier," PM Modi wrote on X in Hindi.



