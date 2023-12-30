5 Facts About New Ayodhya Railway Station Inaugurated By PM Modi

The station's top floor features a regal 'mukut'-inspired structure with a symbolic bow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway during his visit to Ayodhya today. The inauguration of the railway station is a historic moment and comes a month ahead of the consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, "I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier."

भगवान श्री राम की नगरी अयोध्या में विश्वस्तरीय इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के विकास, कनेक्टिविटी में सुधार और यहां की समृद्ध विरासत के संरक्षण के लिए हमारी सरकार कृतसंकल्प है। इसी दिशा में कल नवनिर्मित एयरपोर्ट और पुनर्विकसित रेलवे स्टेशन का उद्घाटन करूंगा। इसके साथ ही कई और विकास परियोजनाओं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2023

Here are some facts about the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station:

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding ₹240 crore, features a modern three-storey building equipped with contemporary amenities such as a food plaza, waiting hall, toilets, drinking water stations, escalators, lifts, staff rooms, shops, waiting rooms, and an entry footbridge.

Accessibility and Environmental Certification

The station is “accessible for all” and has been certified as a green station building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), due to its commitment to inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

Specialised Facilities

The station stands out for its well-planned facilities that include an Infant care room and a dedicated sick room for first aid. It also houses a passenger facilities desk, tourist information centre, and boasts the country's largest concourse covering an impressive 7,200 square metres.

Symbolic Design

The station's top floor features a regal 'mukut'-inspired structure with a symbolic bow, highlighting Ayodhya's deep connection with Lord Ram.

Airport-Like Features

Reflecting a theme similar to airport redevelopment, the station incorporates separate arrival and departure areas, a taxi bay, an extended porch, and standard facilities found in newly developed stations. Fire exits connecting all floors ensure safety. The Ayodhya Dham railway station, measuring 140m x 32.6m, is a testament to India's commitment to modern and symbolic railway infrastructure.

The Ayodhya Dham railway station features a spacious front porch (140m x 12m) for passenger shelter in bad weather, and at night, both the old and new station buildings glow a radiant pink hue, creating a visually enchanting ambience.