'Determined To Preserve...': PM Ahead Of Visit To 'City Of Lord Shri Ram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya today to inaugurate several projects with a total investment exceeding Rs 15,000 crore. Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister said his government is determined to build world-class infrastructure in the city.

At 11:15 am, PM Modi will kick off the day's events by inaugurating the revamped Ayodhya Railway Station. The Prime Minister will also flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. At 12:15 pm, he will unveil the newly constructed Ayodhya Airport.

"Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier," PM Modi wrote on X in Hindi.

भगवान श्री राम की नगरी अयोध्या में विश्वस्तरीय इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के विकास, कनेक्टिविटी में सुधार और यहां की समृद्ध विरासत के संरक्षण के लिए हमारी सरकार कृतसंकल्प है। इसी दिशा में कल नवनिर्मित एयरपोर्ट और पुनर्विकसित रेलवे स्टेशन का उद्घाटन करूंगा। इसके साथ ही कई और विकास परियोजनाओं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2023

The day will culminate in a public program at 1 pm, where PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stones for several development projects. These projects, collectively valued at more than Rs 15,000 crore, encompass initiatives worth Rs 11,100 crore dedicated to the development of Ayodhya and its surroundings. Additionally, projects worth Rs 4,600 crore will be unveiled, targeting various areas across Uttar Pradesh.

The other projects include a medical college, the Ayodhya bypass, a solid waste treatment, and five parking and commercial facilities.



