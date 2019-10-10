HDIL Promoter's Bungalow Near Mumbai Sealed In PMC Bank Case

The Enforcement Directorate seized a property of a HDIL promoter in the PMC bank case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday sealed an about 5-acre bungalow of a HDIL promoter near Mumbai in connection with its money laundering probe in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank case, officials said.

They said the property is in Vasai suburb under Palghar district of Maharashtra.

It belongs to a promoter of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

The Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after it filed a criminal case recently.

It had seized Rs 60 crore worth jewellery, a business jet, 15 cars, two fixed deposits worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 10 crore in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police.

The agency and Mumbai police case, based on a complaint by an RBI-appointed administrator, is against the former bank management and promoters of HDIL.

The complaint was filed last week on charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against the officials.

