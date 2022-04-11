"Ukraine Situation Worrying": PM To Biden In Virtual Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of India's contributions to war-torn Ukraine in terms of medicines and relief material, and said India hopes that the "ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace".



"We have also placed importance on the safety of the civilian population in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them... Recently, the news of killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation," PM Modi said during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"When I came to Washington in September last year, you said that India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems. I completely agree with you. As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," he added.

The virtual meet coincides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration.