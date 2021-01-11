India's Vaccines Most Cost Effective, Country Ready For Inoculation: PM

India is ready for the vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at a meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the states' preparedness for the massive innoculation drive that would cover 30 crore people starting January 16.



"The Centre will bear all the costs for the first phase of vaccination" of health workers and frontline workers like the police, civil defence and sanitation workers, PM Modi said in his address.

The government has said that one crore healthcare workers and about two crore frontline workers will be the first to be inoculated. Next will be the turn of the people over 50 years and those below 50 who have comorbidities including diabetes, heart disease and other chronic health issues. The total number of this third group will be 27 crore.

"If you look at the number of health and frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crore. It has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. The government of India will bear these expenses," PM Modi said.

"India's vaccines are the most cost effective," the Prime Minister said, adding, "The experience India has on vaccination will be very useful in vaccination process... We have to follow protocols during the entire process".