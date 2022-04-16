'My Sincere Condolences': PM On Death Of Pak Humanitarian Activist

PM Modi: "Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched lives across the globe" (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani humanitarian activist who used to work alongside her philanthropist husband late Abdul Sattar Edhi.

"Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe," PM Modi tweeted.

My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India too remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. She was 74.

Bilquis worked shoulder to shoulder with her husband in establishing the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that gained worldwide fame for its humanitarian work in many areas.

