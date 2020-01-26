PM Narendra Modi's Republic Day Edition Of Radio Program 'Mann Ki Baat' At 6 pm Today

Republic Day: PM Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' rescheduled to 6 pm just for today

2020's first edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat' will be done on Republic Day today.

PM Modi will address the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme at 6 pm today.

The timing of the programme has been changed just for today from its usual 11 am slot to avoid a clash with the Republic Day parade in the morning.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App.

In his last address on December 29, the Prime Minister had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans.

He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO's plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.

