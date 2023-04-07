'PM's Low Qualifications Dangerous For Country': Manish Sisodia's Letter

"It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India," he said.

Former education minister of Delhi, jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, today wrote a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of educational qualification is 'dangerous' for the country.



The letter, tweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, says, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated." "(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Mr Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

"It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for India's progress," he said.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Mr Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.