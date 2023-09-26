'Pray For His Long Life': PM Modi Wishes Manmohan Singh On 91st Birthday

Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004-14. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday. Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004-14.

Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Mr Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Mr Singh has been ailing for some time.

