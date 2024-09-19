"Do Bid": PM Modi Urges Public To Take Part In Auction For His Mementoes

PM Modi said that the proceeds from the auction would contribute to the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

The sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's memento auction is now open, with over 600 items up for grabs. The Prime Minister has called on the public to participate in the upcoming auction of mementoes he has received over the past year. On his X account, PM Modi said that the proceeds from the auction would contribute to the 'Namami Gange' initiative, aimed at the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganges River.

In his message, PM Modi said, “Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I'm delighted to share that this year's auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!”

The 'Namami Gange Programme' is a flagship project approved by the Union Government in June 2014, with a budget of Rs 20,000 crore. The initiative focuses on pollution reduction and conservation of the Ganga.

On Monday, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat showcased the Prime Minister's mementoes at the National Gallery of Modern Art. Addressing the press, Mr Shekhawat revealed that the auction would feature approximately 600 items, with base prices set by a government committee. The auction will run from September 17, coinciding with PM Modi's birthday, until October 2.



Some of the items up for auction are:

Encased Sports Shoes: Worn by Paralympic bronze medalists Ajeet Singh and Simran Sharma, and silver medalist Nishad Kumar, each priced around Rs 2.86 lakh.

Signed Cap: From silver medalist Sharad Kumar, also priced around Rs 2.86 lakh.

Badminton Racket: Used by Paralympic bronze medalist Nithya Sre Sivan and shuttler Sukant Kadam, priced at Rs 5.50 lakh.

Discus: Used by silver medalist Yogesh Khatuniya, priced at Rs 5.50 lakh.

Model of Ram Temple: Valued at Rs 5.50 lakh.

Peacock Statue: Priced at Rs 3.30 lakh.

Statue of Ram Darbar: Valued at Rs 2.76 lakh.

Silver Veena: Priced at Rs 1.65 lakh.

For those seeking more affordable options, the auction will also feature items such as cotton angavastrams, caps and shawls, starting at Rs 600 each.

Additionally, distinguished works of art such as Pichwai paintings, Khaadi shawls, Silver Filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi Art, Gond Art and Madhubani Art are included in the collection.



Individuals interested in participating in the e-auction can register and bid via the official website: https://pmmementos.gov.in/.



Minister Shekhawat stated that this was the sixth auction in a series that began in January 2019. The previous auctions have collectively raised over Rs 50 crore.